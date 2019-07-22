Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may be one of the most dignified actresses of the generation, but, there was a time when during her initial years in the industry, Ash had a rather ugly showdown with actress Manisha Koirala.

It all began with rumours of Aishwarya Rai dating a certain fellow model, Rajeev Mulchandani, and the man had left her for Manisha Koirala kept doing the rounds. As per a report in Pinkvilla, December 1999 issue of Showtime Magazine revealed Aishwarya's side of the story through an interview. Aishwarya apparently said, "In the beginning of '94, a leading magazine came out with this 'red hot scoop'. Rajeev was supposed to have dumped me for Manisha. I called up Rajeev the moment I came to know about this asking what all the crap was about. Rajeev was a very good friend of mine nothing beyond that. I told him I didn't want to get roped into their love story. After two months, they weren't seeing each other. Manisha was seeing a different guy every second month." Further delving on the issue, Aishwarya had said that the whole Manisha Koirala episode affected her terribly and she cried for days.

One among those few from the industry who don't have a habit of washing their dirty linen in public, Aishwarya's uninhibited interview did grab many eyeballs back then. However, Aishwarya chose to keep herself far from any kind of controversy. Even when she broke up with Salman Khan in an ugly manner, she chose to keep the pain and the emotions to herself.

However, on being prodded by Simi Garewal on her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya did spill a few beans on her troublesome romantic life. Aishwarya is one of the actresses who has carried herself with utmost grace and elegance and we totally love her for that.