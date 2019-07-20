Salman Khan's love life has been an open book. From Aishwarya Rai to Sangeeta Bijlani to Katrina Kaif, Salman has openly exhibited his affection towards each one of them. He was very close to getting married to some of his past girlfriends but he just couldn't get through. At 53, Salman may have been living his life as a singleton but he has remained cordial with his exes. And Salman has a solid reason for it which everyone may agree with.

During the grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9, Salman was asked about the reason behind the concept of bringing ex couples on the show as contestants by Shivangi Joshi, who opened the show with her partner Mohsin Khan.

To this, Salman replied, "If two people are not able to spend their lives together, you should be ok with everyone. If you could not make it in one field, you can come together and work together. A boy and a girl can be friends even after breakup, but it depends."

Meanwhile, Salman has introduced five jodis to the audience episode and will now reveal the names of two judges - one is a filmmaker and the other is a popular actor.