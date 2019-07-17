For the first time in the history of Indian television, Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples pairing up to compete against current partners to win the coveted trophy. Backed by Salman Khan, the new season will reportedly see Salman taking the judge's seat as well.

While fans are already excited to watch the ex-couples and their chemistry on stage, a new report says that Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani will co-judge the show with the superstar. For those unaware, Salman and Sangeeta had plans to tie the knot more than 25 years ago.

Salman met Sangeeta after she was crowned Miss India 1980. They both were quite serious about each other but the marriage was called off by the actress even though the wedding cards had been distributed. She then married former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996 but got divorced in 2010.

A source told Pinkvilla.com: "Last week, Salman Khan celebrated Sangeeta's 46th birthday with style and great warmth at his Galaxy apartment in Bandra, along with some close friends. Since her move from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Sangeeta, has remained in touch with Salman and his family and is very close to his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Salman is not just the producer of Nach Baliye 9 but extremely hands-on in the creative department. It was his suggestion that they rope in Sangeeta as one of the judges on the show. The show has an interesting format this time – it is not just about couples but ex-couples too coming under the same roof, exes who have moved on with their lives and are friends today and he and Sangeeta have remained on good terms. They are good friends and sometimes even work out together at the gym. Sangeeta is often spotted at most of Salman's family events and is extremely close to the Khandaan."

The source added: "Interestingly, Salman himself in the latest NB9 teaser promised to reveal all his relationship secrets on the show. In the promo, he asks, 'Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath? Kaun hai wo badnaseeb jo hai Salman ka asli pyaar? Soch raha hun ki apne har relationship se parda utha hi doon. (Will Salman Khan's next movie features his ex? Who's the real love of Salman Khan? This time, I am thinking of unveiling all my relationship secrets).' While the other women he has dated, are married, Sangeeta is the only person, who has maintained amicable relations with him and both are single. While people know about his closeness to Iulia Vantur, officially they have not come out as a couple."

If the report of Sangeeta joining Salman on Nach Baliye 9 turns out to be true, it would surely take the excitement of the fans to another level.