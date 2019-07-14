Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premiere on July 19. Backed by Salman Khan's production house, the opening episode will be a grand one. This is for the first time in the history of Indian television that ex-couples will be seen participating together on a show. Rumour has it that Salman will take the judge's seat along with Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Recently, the channel Star Plus gave a sneak peek of a special Dance Dhamaka episode, ahead of the show premiere, which will some of actors shaking a leg together. The special episode (to be aired on July 14 at 8 pm) will see some of the extravagant performances by Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Dipika Kakar and others.

Meanwhile, the makers have revealed the names of a few contestants - Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Shraddha Arya, Aly Goni, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria. Rumour has it that Anita, who is participating with her husband Rohit Reddy, is the highest paid celebrity this year.

The opening episode of Nach Baliye 9 will see Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, who were runners up in the last season, performing an act on a hot air balloon.

The two are quite excited about getting back on the stage with each other. Sanam said, in a statement, "Our performance had a hot air balloon as a part of it! After years of experience, I have reached a level of confidence. However, Abigail got a bit nervous as we had to perform with the hot air balloon being suspended from the top of the stage. I am sure that the audience will love our act more than the fun we had while performing"