Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pregnancy was as big a news for the entire nation as the news of her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya had dropped out of Madhur Bhandarkar's ambitious project – Heroine - after 65 days of shooting, after which Madhur had signed Kareena Kapoor. Though the film failed to do any wonders at the box-office, Bhandarkar had made quite many explosive statements about Aishwarya's unprofessionalism back then.

"The entire event would not have taken place if on the onset the actress would have informed the state of her health and impending maternity. The truth was hidden from us. We learnt about the entire thing from news channels like the rest of the world that the said actress was 4 months pregnant. This decision of pulling the plug had a devastating effect on me. It was like an avalanche collapsing on me. I was in a state of total shock and depression," Madhur had said in a statement.

"I have been working on the script for almost a year and a half. I could not come to the office for almost 8 days for the fear of facing those people whose bread and butter depended upon the film. Because in true sense, these people were the worst affected by the turn of events The entire crisis would have taken a humongous shape had the truth not being unveiled when it was...." he added.

"With 65 days of shooting remaining. It would make the concerned actress 6-7 months pregnant. Cinema is a visual medium and keeping in mind the physical state of the actress the total interpretation of the character of a diva and the story would land up in major jeopardy post 65 days of her pregnancy," he further said.

Reacting to it, Amitabh Bachchan had come out in support of his daughter-in-law and had said, "Everybody knew that Aishwarya was married when she signed the film. So you mean to say that actors can't get married or have children? I don't think this can be a part of any contract that you cannot get married or have children if you're working in a project."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya are happy in their personal lives being proud parents of the adorable Aaradhya and when it comes to the professional front, there is no dearth of quality work for Aishwarya.