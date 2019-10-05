Ever since the news of Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after two long years had been out, fans have been eagerly waiting for her on the popular show.

Reports have been doing the rounds that the actress will be back during the show's Navratri track and now the buzz is that her entry will be a smashing one.

A source told SpotboyE.com: "Disha Vakani will soon begin her shoot and her entry will be quite grand. During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most, will be her husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him. That's when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts will fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible."

A few days ago, producer Asit Modi confirming the news of Disha's comeback, had said to the Times of India, "We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month's time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn't ready and told us, 'Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?" But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback."

For the unversed, Disha has had been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha had extended her leave but didn't return to work. Some time ago, a source had told the portal that Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work only four hours and for 15 days a month. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike. However, now it seems both the teams have come to a consensus.