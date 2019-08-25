One of the most loved and the longest-running comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), continues to make news for several reasons.

Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita reporter on the show, is expecting a baby. Priya took to her Instagram handle to announce the happy news. "Ten little fingers, ten little toes..With love and grace, our family grows.. Cudnt be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami ," she wrote.

In the pictures, pregnant Priya looks radiant as she strikes poses with husband while holidaying in the Maldives. She is married to the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav RajdaI, IWMBuzz reported.

Meanwhile, the team of the comedy show welcomed Palak Sidhwani to play the role of Bhide's daughter Sonu. The character was earlier played by Nidhi Bhanushali, who quit the show to pursue higher studies.

Speaking to Times of India, Palak said, "I am so delighted to be a part of the world's most loved TV serial. I am thankful to Neela Tele Films, especially Asit sir for believing in me and choosing me for playing the part of Sonu. It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu's character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 11 years and 2800 episodes on August 20, 2019.

On the other hand, Disha Vakani will not return on TMKOC. The actress' absence from the show had led the makers to hunt for a new face for the iconic character of Dayaben. However, they are yet to finalise any actress to replace her.