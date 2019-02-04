Even as the news of Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben contemplating on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is doing the rounds, another sad news has surfaced online.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Nidhi Bhanushali, who essays the role of Sonu on the show, is next one to quit the popular comedy show.

The reason behind Nidhi's exit is her studies. She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and wants to devote more time to her education, the report said.

Apparently, the production house is trying to work things out by giving her more time to study and less hours for shoot. Yet, Nidhi is not able to manage her study load along with the shooting schedule.

The report further said that the makers are now working on her exit episode where she will be seen going abroad for her higher studies.

Coming back to Disha, producer Asit Modi stated that although Disha has not been working with the team for over a year, it has not affected the TRPs. However, they now feel that Disha has been given enough time to decide but if she doesn't announce her decision in some time, Modi would have to replace her.

"Disha has not been working with us for over a year now. It's natural for any mother to want to spend time with her child, but now that her daughter is a year old, we are hoping that Disha will return to the show," Modi told Bombay Times.

"While my viewers are questioning the long absence of Dayaben, the ratings have not been affected. We have given her enough time to decide, too. Contrary to reports, there are no money issues, because my team is in touch with her and any matter can be solved, amicably," he added.

"I am still waiting for her to return, but if she does not convey her decision in some time, I will have to replace her. I believe that no actor is bigger than the show and everyone has to work professionally towards making it a success," Modi concluded.