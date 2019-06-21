For the past several months now, speculations regarding Disha Vakani's return on long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Kaa Ooltah Chashmah has been doing the rounds.

The actress' absence from the show had led the makers to hunt for a new face for the iconic character of Dayaben, although there was a thin possibility of the actress to return on the show.

However, the latest buzz is that Disha won't be depicting the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah anymore. A report in TellyChakkar.com said that the Disha and the makers of the show Neela Telefilms couldn't come to an agreement. The production house is reluctant to give in to the demands put forward by the actress.

The report further said that the makers have now begun casting for new Dayaben.

With this, it looks like fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon see a fresh face as new Dayaben, although Disha will be missed by millions of viewers given that she was the highlight of the show and had brought the uniqueness in the character she portrayed.

For those who came late, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then. A few months ago, Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike, a source had earlier told SpotboyE.

Earlier, rumour had it that producer Asit Modi was in no mood to wait any longer and had decided to give Disha an ultimatum of 30 days. "I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben," Modi had told Bombay Times.

He had added, "So many working women in the country get pregnant, go on a maternity break, have babies and resume their jobs. Today, women continue to work even after having babies. We have given Disha leave, but we cannot wait forever. Having said that, replacing an actress is not an overnight process. The track has to be planned months in advance. Right now, we have started the initial process of auditioning for the character. We are still not sure what will happen in the future, but I would like to reiterate that the show must go on."