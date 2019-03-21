It's been more than a year now that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress had been on maternity leave since September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then.

But seems like the actress is missing her shoots and the show as she recently shared a throwback video of hers from the show and asked her fans if they enjoyed the scene.

Given that Disha had garnered enormous love from fans across the globe for the character she portrayed on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her post was flooded with comments from fans, who urged her to return on the comedy show.

Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi had stated recently that although Disha has not been working with the team for over a year, it has not affected the TRPs. However, they now feel that Disha has been given enough time to decide but if she doesn't announce her decision in some time, Modi would have to replace her.

"Disha has not been working with us for over a year now. It's natural for any mother to want to spend time with her child, but now that her daughter is a year old, we are hoping that Disha will return to the show," Modi told Bombay Times.

"While my viewers are questioning the long absence of Dayaben, the ratings have not been affected. We have given her enough time to decide, too. Contrary to reports, there are no money issues, because my team is in touch with her and any matter can be solved, amicably," he added.

Modi further said, "I am still waiting for her to return, but if she does not convey her decision in some time, I will have to replace her. I believe that no actor is bigger than the show and everyone has to work professionally towards making it a success."