Here's a piece of shocking news for fans of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The viewers' favourite Jodi 'Kaira' (as lovingly called by fans), will soon take an exit from the show. Yes, you read it right. The producer Rajan Shahi has announced that the 'biggest leap' of the show will take place in February 2020. In a long social media post, Shahi hinted that 'the next generation of his most loved Jodi' will be introduced post leap next year.

He wrote on Instagram, "A BOLD BUT A COLLECTIVE CALL STEP TO "START AFRESH WITH A SELECTED CAST "FEB 2020 " I WILL NOT REPEAT PAST MISTAKE #SO BEST OF LUCK TO MY BEHIND THE SCENES STRENGHT OF CREATIVES WRITERS DIRECTORS AND PRODUCTION# BIGGEST SHOW BIGGEST LEAP #NOBODY IS ABOVE A SHOW...A NEW GENERATION OF MY MOST LOVED JODI".

This indeed will leave millions of fans of the on-screen (and off-screen) couple heartbroken. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 10 years in January this year. It recently completed 3000 episodes and yet continues to be one of the most loved and top-rated shows on Indian television. Meanwhile, viewers are still waiting for Kartik-Naira's reunion in the show.

Such is the craze for the 'Kaira' that a few months ago, fans even threatened to boycott the show if Kartik and Naira were not reunited. Back then, Shahi had opened up on the backlash received. He had said that he understands the anger among fans as they are too attached to the characters and he respects their feelings.