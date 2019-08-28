The long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most popular serials among millions of viewers. The show's leads Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) have a huge fanbase and their chemistry connects the audience to the characters.

Yet, in order to cash in on the couple's popularity and to create more drama, 'Kaira' (as fans lovingly call them) were separated on the show some time ago. Later, fans were thrilled when Kartik and Naira finally met after five years.

But of late, fans have been criticizing the makers because of the new track of the show. Kartik and Naira met after several years and the new track shows Kartik getting married to Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy). This has disappointed Kaira's fans to such an extent that many have boycotted the show.

Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show, recently opened up about the backlash received from Kaira's fans and more. In an interview with India Forums, he said that he understands that fans are angry as they are too attached to the characters and he respects their feelings. But, Shahi also believes that people should use their words carefully for a person who is just playing a fictional character.

"I understand the fans are attached to our show and don't want to see any third person coming in between Kartik and Naira," he said, adding that, "I want to clear one thing that no one will come in between your Kaira, but we just need some time."

Shahi further talked about Vedika's role. "This is a cameo of Pankhuri Awasthy and she is not here for a long time. Later on, things will get solved as the story progresses," he said.

When the portal had earlier got in touch with Pankhuri regarding the hate messages that she has been receiving, the actress had said: "I have realized that I'm not dealing with people who are willing to listen or be reasonable, nothing that I would say will make a difference. So, it's best to refrain and not entertain."

"It's not just me, it's the entire cast of the show that gets spammed by the trollers who write bad stuff about characters, creatives, producers, actors and their personal lives etc. These people don't have a face or a legit profile for me to be moved or disturbed by it or even pay it to heed," she had added.