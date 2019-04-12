TV actress Parul Chauhan, who plays the role of Naira's mother-in-law Suvarna Goenka in Star Plus' long running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has decided to quit show. The actress has been missing from the show since January, however, it is only now that she has finally confirmed taking an exit from the daily soap.

Citing the reason for her exit, Parul told Hindustan Times, "I quit the show because my character, which was of a strong mother, was progressing into a grandmother. I didn't think I would be able to convincingly play a grandma on screen and therefore, it didn't make sense to continue. Rajan sir is a father figure to me, so he was the first one I talked to about leaving the show. He was aware of my decision."

According to a SpotboyE report, Parul's decision has highly upset the show's producer Rajan Shahi, who gave the actress her first break in the TV industry with the show Sapna Babul Ka..Bidaai (2007) and always considered her as family.

The actress had reportedly given a notice to the production team after her marriage in December 2018 saying that she wants to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, the producer was unaware of the development and hence was too shocked to react.

When asked about her relationship with her mentor Shahi going sour, the actress replied, "As for our relationship going sour, I have not felt anything of the sort. But, if he is upset or hurt with my decision, then I will surely have a word with him. Ek baap apni beti se bahut dino tak naraz nahin rahe paayenge. He has been there for me every step of the way in my life and I will make it up to him."

Meanwhile, Shahi reacted to the news saying, "I don't wish to comment on this please."