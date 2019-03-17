Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for a treat as the makers have planned for a surprise during Holi special episode.

It has already been revealed that Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will regain her memory and reunite with Kartik (Mohsin Khan). She will recollect everything about her husband on the festival of colours and even stop Naksh (Shahzaad Shaikh) from insulting Kartik. She will stand up for Kartik and will also be seen running into her man's arm.

Now, the latest buzz is that Naira will propose Kartik and the lovebirds will take the plunge and marry each other once again.

"After so much of ups and downs between Kartik and Naira, there is a soulful connection between them that no one can separate them from each other. Naira proposes Kartik in front of her family and Naksh was against this but their bond is so strong that mutually both families decide their marriage. Well the show surely highlights love is forever," a source told BizAsiaLive.com.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Toorkey, who entered the show as Naira and Naksh's friend Rishabh, is set to exit as his track is coming to an end. The character Rishabh was introduced after the memory loss track as Naksh had sought his help for Naira.

Confirming his exit, Varun told IWMBuzz, "My track was always supposed to be a one month cameo. The whole reason for me of doing this was to be part of the popular show, and also because it was not a recurrent thing and it will only be a finite commitment."

When asked about how his track will end, the actor said, "I still have few days of shoot left. So I have no idea on how it will end. All I can say is that it is moving towards the end of my track."