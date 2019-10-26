As millions of people across the world are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, television celebs too are excited to bring in the festival with fans. Like every year, Star Plus is set to celebrate Diwali in a special episode wherein all the stars of the channel will share the screen space.

They will not only celebrate Diwali with the viewers but will also entertain them with some sizzling dance numbers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will burn the dance floor with their romantic dance moves.

A promo has been released by the channel and it features all the lead pairs of the shows. Surbhi Chandna is also seen shaking a leg with Shivangi. In the short video, Surbhi is seen donning a green Anarkali dress with heavy jewellery. She completed her ethnic look with a gajra. Shivangi, on the other hand, wore a pink Anarkali dress and looked elegant.

Surbhi, who plays the lead role in Sanjeevani, wrote on Instagram: "Kal hai Diwali. Diwali Kal hai Watch #yehdiwaliapnowali tomorrow 26th October 9.30 PM only on @starplus

@star.aniljha Mazaa Aane Wala Hai"

Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy to attend Diwali episode

The Star Parivaar Diwali episode with being graced by Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, who will make an appearance to promote their film Made In China. The duo will also be seen performing on stage and wishing fans a Happy Diwali.

Hina Khan will also be seen performing on Priyanka Chopra's song Ram Chahe from Ram Leela movie. The actress has also shared a glimpse of her performance on her Instagram.

Ever since the promo was released, fans have been excited to watch their favourite stars shaking a leg and celebrating Diwali together. The Diwali special episode will be telecast on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:30 pm onwards.