The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. After twisting the original story and ending Mr Bajaj's (Karan Singh Grover) track prematurely, viewers of the new season are up to witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. According to a TellyChakkar report, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) happiness will be shortlived as the former will die in a car accident plotted by the evil Komolika (Aamna Sharif).

If the report turns out to be true, it will surely disappoint the millions of viewers who have been eagerly waiting for the lead couple's reunion, not to mention Parth's fans, who will be shattered if his tracks end with death on the show. Considering the twists and turns that the makers have included on the new season, one can't say for certain if the male protagonist will survive the death or not.

Meanwhile, in the latest development on the show, Mr Bajaj has divorced Prerna allowing her to marry the love of her life Anurag. Both Anurag and Prerna are in a happy phase as they are gearing up to get married and spend the rest of their lives together. Just before the marriage, Anurag finds out that Prerna wanted the scarf (chunri) distributed by the pandit as a blessing. He vows to get her one and leaves the house in a car.

Komolika, on the other hand, learns about the duo's marriage and gets restless. She tells Ronit that she has to stop the wedding as Anurag is her love. She plans to reveal her identity to Anurag and tell him that she is still his wife.