While anyone from the telly industry would love to play a strong character in an Ekta Kapoor show if offered; that too if it's the superhit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, actress Jasmin Bhasin thinks otherwise.

Recently, the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress was said to have been approached by the makers to play the iconic role of Komolika, which was earlier played by Hina Khan. However, Jasmin not only claimed the report to be false but also said that she was not interested in doing the show. "I don't know where these rumours are coming from. Neither have the makers approached me nor am I interested in doing the show," she told the Times of India.

While Jasmin agrees that Komolika is an iconic character and has a huge fanbase, she doesn't wish to step into someone else's shoes. Explaining the reason behind it, she said: "No doubt Komolika is an iconic character and enjoys a lot of popularity among fans, but I am not interested in stepping into someone else's shoes and I have a genuine reason for it. While actors being replaced is a part and parcel of our industry, but I am already in talks with the makers of some new shows and would want to focus on that. Also, I would love to do a character which I can live completely, without being judged. Komolika is a character that has already been portrayed by another actress, and it won't give me the creative satisfaction I am looking for. So there is no question of me playing Komolika."

However, Jasmin revealed that she has no issues essaying a negative role. "Being an actor, I have no issues with a character being negative or positive as long as the role is substantial and meaty. If the story revolves around my character, even if it is negative, I have no problem in essaying it."

The character Komolika is massively popular because of Urvashi Dholakia, who played the role in the first season. She had left a lasting impression on the viewers and had definitely raised the bar for other actresses. Hina too lived up to the viewers' expectations and garnered praises for portraying the role of Komolika effortlessly. So, there is definitely a lot of expectations riding on the character.