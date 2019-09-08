Here's some big news for the ardent fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The character Komolika that was missing from the show ever since Hina Khan took an exit, will soon return.

But hold your breath, it is not Hina who will make a comeback. Rumour has it that the makers are in talks with Jasmin Bhasin to essay the popular role. Yes, you heard it right. If the deal is sealed, the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame actress will step into Hina's shoes, TellyChakkar reported.

The character Komolika is massively popular because of Urvashi Dholakia, who played the role in the first season. She had left a lasting impression on the viewers and had definitely raised the bar for other actresses. Hina, however, lived up to the viewers' expectations and garnered praises for portraying the role of Komolika effortlessly.

With so many expectations riding on the character, it remains to be seen if Jasmin will manage to ace the role of the vamp as convincingly as the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Hina had to take a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 due to her prior Bollywood commitment. Earlier, soon after Hina's exit, the makers were contemplating on her replacement. Several faces were approached for the role and out of the selected ones, Alisha Panwar of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame was said to have bagged the role. However, things didn't materialize between them.

Meanwhile, Komolika's exit from Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) lives was shown in a mysterious manner. Komolika tried to kill Prerna but tripped and fell instead. Although Anurag tried to save her, Komolika, after realising that he didn't love her, fell into the water. To add to this, Komolika's body couldn't be recovered by the divers.