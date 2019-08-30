For quite sometime now, viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been witnessing the separation of the lead pair Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes). But looks like the makers are set to leave fans thrilled by bringing the duo together once again.

In the latest development on the show, Prerna has expressed her love for Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). On the other hand, Bajaj has started living in the Basu mansion and so does Prerna. Unfortunately, she no longer seems to care about Anurag and even tells him to forget her as she is loyal to her husband Mr Bajaj.

According to a TellyChakkar report, in the upcoming episodes, Prerna will be seen snapping at Anurag for insulting Bajaj. Despite Anurag asking her the reason behind her ditching him, Prerna will stay mum regarding the issue and simply ask him to forgive her.

This will result in Anurag deciding to commit suicide but will be rescued by Prerna, who will take him to the hospital. There, Prerna will learn about Mr Bajaj and Ronit's deal and that Bajaj tried to trap Anurag in a murder game. This will make Prerna's realise her mistake and will get back with Anurag again.

It now remains to be seen how things fall in place for the lovebirds Anurag and Prerna.

Not just on-screen, but Parth and Erica are one of the hottest off-screen couples of telly town as well. Recently, the duo flew off to the Maldives and a few pictures made its way to the Internet where Parth and Erica were seen by the beach and enjoying their time together.

Apparently, the duo were in the Maldives for a shoot, yet, the happy faces of the two must have surely brought smiles to their fans, who were worried about Parth and Erica's alleged breakup.

Last month, news of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple parting ways sent shock waves among their millions of fans.

Anurag and Prerna will soon be reunited.

