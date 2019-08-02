One of the hottest couples of the small screen, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will be seen shaking their legs in the upcoming episode of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

The couple made an appearance as special guests and will be announcing the bottom two performers of the week. The Star Plus channel has also shared a sneak peek of the duo showcasing their dance skills on the Nach Baliye 9 stage.

When Parth was asked about the show, he told Bollywood Life: "Nach Baliye is in its ninth season and it is simply amazing to see the successful franchise which brings together many jodis."

Talking about the new format of the show wherein ex-couples are participating together, the actor opined: "This year's concept is super interesting and unique as we all know some couples have participated with their exes which is not an easy thing. Hats off to those who are participating with their exes and working on their chemistry. They are showing that exes can still be friends, even after break up and it is a great thing. It takes a lot of efforts and courage to work with your exes in a positive way."

However, Parth seemed to avoid divulging much on rumours of his breakup with Erica. When asked to comment on their alleged split, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star, who was in a rush post his performance simply said, "My relation with Erica is cordial."

He concluded saying: "I'm thankful that fans are liking us and we had great fun performing together, this was our first performance together for a reality show and Erica and I were super excited. It was a different feeling altogether, we were also nervous performing in front of a live audience and judges but overall we had lots of fun."