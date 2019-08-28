Dance Deewana is one of the most popular dance reality shows currently on air. What makes it different from other dance reality shows is that Dance Deewane 2 gives an opportunity to three different generations - kids, youth and seniors, to showcase their dance skills. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the show is judged by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

According to the latest report, the upcoming episode of the reality show will see several popular television celebrities on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. One among the celebrities who will grace the special episode is Erica Fernandes. Erica, who plays the role of Prerna in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is currently one of the most sought after actresses of telly town.

The TV actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri from the sets and expressed her gratitude to the gorgeous actress for being welcoming on show. Erica had her fangirl moment as she revealed that she froze while standing beside the Bollywood star. "Thank you ma'am for being so warm and welcoming. P.S I froze of a bit when u stood next to me," she wrote.

Last week, Erica was in the Maldives with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star and alleged boyfriend Parth Samthaan. The duo was on a trip to the island apparently for a shoot. While both Erica and Parth hadn't shared any image of them together in the beautiful location, a few pictures had made its way to the Internet where the two were seen by the beach and enjoying their time together.

Coming to the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, fans of AnuPre are eagerly waiting for Anurag Basu and Prerna's reunion, however, Prerna has expressed her love for Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). On the other hand, Bajaj has started living in the Basu mansion and it remains to be seen if Anurag and Prerna avoid each other and for how long.