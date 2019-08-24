Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the roles of Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are one of the hottest couples of telly town. The duo is loved by millions for their striking on and off screen chemistry.

Recently, Parth and Erica flew off to Maldives and while both have shared pictures from the exotic location on their Instagram handles, fans hadn't come across any image of them together. But now, a few pictures have made its way to the Internet where Parth and Erica are seen by the beach and enjoying their time together.

Apparently, the duo are in Maldives for a shoot, yet, the happy faces of the two must have surely brought smiles to their fans, who were worried about Parth and Erica's alleged breakup.

Last month, news of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple parting ways sent shock waves among their millions of fans for many reasons.

Besides their social media pages that spoke volumes of them head over heels in love with each other, Erica also celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie and shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their trip to Switzerland in July for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

It should be mentioned here that although Parth and Erica had never admitted to their relationship, their fondness for each other was evident, not just on social media but on the sets as well. It was said that the alleged lovebirds spent more time together, when not shooting for the show. They used to arrive together, have meals together and also leave the sets together.

Meanwhile on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, fans of AnuPre are eagerly waiting for Anurag Basu and Prerna's reunion, however, Prerna has expressed her love for Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). On the other hand, Bajaj has started living in the Basu mansion and it remains to be seen if Anurag and Prerna avoid each other and for how long.