Actor Karan Singh Grover's exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has left fans disappointed. The actor's portrayal of Mr Bajaj was loved by millions. While it seemed he took a premature exit, Karan revealed that his role was supposed to come to an end.

With Mr Bajaj's role concluding, fans can be hopeful of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) reuniting in the near future.

Karan has, however, hinted that he may return on show soon. "One of the highlights of 2019 has been collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. As the story takes its natural course, the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj has come to an end. However, I want you all to know this is an au revoir rather than a farewell," he told the Times of India.

The actor further added that he had fun shooting with the entire unit of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. "It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Ekta's remarkable vision. I love the cast and crew for making my journey as Mr. Bajaj so memorable and special," he said.

"I thank the writers for crafting the character of a corporate badass so well. As an actor, it gave me so much to experiment with. I can go on and on reminiscing about the fun I had while shooting with amazingly talented people. I wish each one of them well for their future endeavours. Au revoir! I'll be back before you know it," he added.

A source close to the show had also revealed to the daily that Mr Bajaj is likely to return soon. As of now, the makers want to focus on Komolika and the Basu family in the show. The source also said that no one from the team knew about Karan's exit until he informed them on the last day of his shoot.