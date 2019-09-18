A few days ago, rumours of Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta dating went viral online. While Vikas had refuted the report, it is still unclear if there is any truth to it. However, an interesting scoop has been revealed that the dating news was allegedly spread by Erica's ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan.

It is known to fans that Parth and Erica, the Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had a breakup a few months ago. While fans were hoping it to be just a lovers' tiff, their fallout was evident when Erica ignored him at a recently held event. Parth was still interacting with the media when Erica walked past him without even greeting the actor.

Things aren't well between Parth and Vikas too. A few years ago, a much-publicised fight broke out between the two where Parth accused the producer of sexually abusing him. Although they mended their differences but there remained a crack in their relationship.

Now, according to SpotboyE report, what led the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor to spread the dating news started from a night when Vikas and Erica joined Ekta Kapoor for a dinner at JW Marriot. Vikas, who was already at the hotel gym, joined the ladies after his gym session and had a few hoodies in his bag. When Erica felt a bit cold while at the restaurant, Vikas offered her one of his spare hoodies. Post this, the trio had some fun time together and also clicked a few pictures together.

Now, when Parth got to know about the hoodie story, he apparently decided to grab the opportunity to spread the dating news. Now, we wonder if Parth's insecurity led to him spreading the news.

Meanwhile, the breakup news of the hottest couple of telly town - Parth and Erica - sent shock waves among their millions of fans for many reasons. Besides their social media pages that spoke volumes of them head over heels in love with each other, Erica also celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie and shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their trip to Switzerland in July for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Rumour has it that the reason behind the alleged split was Parth's closeness with a 26-year-old girl from Jaipur. The girl named Priyanka Solanki has acted in TV show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013). It was said that Parth suddenly became too close to Priyanka and their friendship didn't go down well with Erica, although she initially tried to brush it off. Post alleged breakup, Parth and Erica maintain a professional relationship and talk to each other only related to work.