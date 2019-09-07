The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 share a great bond off the screen. From having fun on sets, spending time together off the sets to pulling each other's leg, the team manages to keep themselves entertained throughout the hectic schedule.

Just like everyone else, Sahil Anand, who plays Anupam on the show, shares a great equation with lead actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and they are often seen pulling each other's leg. Recently, Erica shared a behind the scenes video on Instagram where Sahil can be seen taking too many retakes while shooting a fire sequence. In the clip, the actor had to throw water to diffuse the fire on Prerna's saree. However, Sahil kept missing it each time Erica ran past him.

Towards the end of the hilarious clip, Erica and other team members can be seen slow clapping for Sahil.

Meanwhile, in the latest development of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna has expressed her love for Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). On the other hand, Bajaj has started living in the Basu mansion and so does Prerna. Unfortunately, she no longer seems to care about Anurag and even tells him to forget her as she is loyal to her husband Mr Bajaj.

According to a TellyChakkar report, in the upcoming episodes, Prerna will be seen snapping at Anurag for insulting Bajaj. Despite Anurag asking her the reason behind her ditching him, Prerna will stay mum regarding the issue and simply ask him to forgive her.

This will result in Anurag deciding to commit suicide but will be rescued by Prerna, who will take him to the hospital. There, Prerna will learn about Mr Bajaj and Ronit's deal and that Bajaj tried to trap Anurag in a murder game. This will make Prerna's realise her mistake and will get back with Anurag again.

It now remains to be seen how things fall in place for the lovebirds Anurag and Prerna.