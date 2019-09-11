For the past few months, things aren't going well between Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. While the tiff between the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple has been creating a lot of buzz, it became more evident at the screening of Mission Over Mars web series held on September 9, when Erica ignored Parth.

According to a SpotboyE report, the duo not only arrived at the venue separately but as soon as Parth walked the red carpet, the actress, who was mingling with Vikas Gupta till then, suddenly made an exit. Parth was still interacting with the media when Erica walked past him without even greeting the actor.

Their behaviour seemed awkward as it was just a few weeks ago that the duo was in the Maldives spending some great time together. Although it was a professional trip, the pictures surely did bring smiles on fans who were worried about Parth and Erica's alleged breakup.

A few months ago, news of the hottest couple of telly town parting ways sent shock waves among their millions of fans for many reasons. Besides their social media pages that spoke volumes of them head over heels in love with each other, Erica also celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie and shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their trip to Switzerland in July for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Rumour has it that the reason behind the alleged split was Parth's closeness with a 26-year-old girl from Jaipur. The girl named Priyanka Solanki has acted in TV show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013). It was said that Parth suddenly became too close to Priyanka and their friendship didn't go down well with Erica, although she initially tried to brush it off. Post alleged breakup, Parth and Erica maintain a professional relationship and talk to each other only related to work.

However, with the latest incident at MOM screening, it seems things are getting worse between once much-in-love couple Parth and Erica.