Karan Singh Grover shocked fans on Thursday, October 17, when he announced his exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which he played the parallel lead role of Mr. Bajaj.

While it was said that the actor, who earned a lot of love and appreciation for the role, was not happy playing the iconic character, Karan has now quashed the report saying that he had lot of fun essaying the challenging role. He further said that unlike the previous season, this time around the story was written in such a manner that Mr Bajaj's character had to end at this point.

Responding to the rumour, Karan told the Times of India: "It's not that at all. This is the way the story has been planned and written this time around. It's a mutual decision. I had a lot of fun playing Bajaj."

Soon after his exit, there have been speculations that Karan will soon be returning on show. A source told the daily, "No one knew about his exit until he informed the team on the last day of his shoot. The makers want to focus on Komolika and the Basu family in the show as of now. If the ratings don't go up, there is a good chance that Mr. Bajaj will be brought back."

The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 including Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhuvi Choskey and Samrat Anand bid farewell to the actor on Thursday. Karan wrote on his Instagram, "Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor. We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay."

In other news, after Karan, another actor Sonyaa Ayodhya, who plays the role of Tanvi, is likely to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as well. A source told SpotboyE.com, "After Karan's exit, his on-screen family is also going to say goodbye to the show as well because without him there is not much to explore around them and hence Sonyaa's character may also end soon."