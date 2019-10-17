Here comes a major shocker for ardent fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Actor Karan Singh Grover, who plays the role of Mr Bajaj, has quit the popular show.

Despite a much-hyped, dramatic entry as Mr Bajaj and having gained a lot of popularity, love and appreciation from fans across the globe, Karan was apparently not happy with his character and hence decided to take an exit.

He took to Instagram to announce the sad news along with pictures from his farewell party, which had the entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, including Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhuvi Choskey and Samrat Anand.

"Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor. We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay," Karan wrote.

Karan will surely be missed by fans of the show as he brought the charm and gracefulness needed to play the iconic character. In fact, his first look created a storm on social media. Heartbroken with the sudden announcement of Karan exiting the show and shocked since Bajaj and Prerna's love story had just begun, fans have been flooding his social media page requesting him not to leave the show mid-way.

Earlier, Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika, had taken an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, due to her prior work commitment. The actress has now been replaced by Aamna Sharif. Aamna, who rose to fame as Kashish in hit Ekta Kapoor show Kahin To Hoga, is excited to play the negative role.

"As an actor, you want to play all shades. It's really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too," she told PinkVilla.

Talking about comparisons with Hina and Urvashi, who played the original Komolika in the first season, Aamna said, "Comparisons are inevitable... Of course, Hina and Urvashi have done such a tremendous portrayal of this character...and I hope that I can compliment Komolika in my own way maintaining its cult status."