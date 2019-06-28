Ardent fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon witness the sizzling chemistry between Mr Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) in the upcoming episodes. The entire team also with crew members are currently in Switzerland for a 15 days schedule and the soon-to-be couple's first look is out.

Dressed in matching shades - Erica in white and yellow saree and Karan in white shirt with yellow tie - the jodi looked dashing together. The picture has surely left fans excited for the upcoming episodes shot amid the beautiful locales.

Although Prerna and Anurag's chemistry is loved by millions since the show's inception, the new jodi seems to have taken over the limelight. Mr Bajaj's entry has already grabbed a lot of attention and soon viewers will witness a major rift between Prerna and Anurag due to the former. In fact, the clash will lead to Prerna and Mr Bajaj's marriage.

As per the latest track, Bajaj is all set to seek revenge from the Basu family. He has managed to get hold of a few documents that can destroy the Basus and interestingly, those documents were provided to Bajaj by none other than Komolika.

Meanwhile, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are having a great fun together in Switzerland. After sharing an in-flight picture of themselves, Erica, Parth, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand shared a fun selfie on Instagram. Erica also shared a picture with Parth where the duo are seen looking into each other's eyes. The picture speak volumes of the love between the real life couple.