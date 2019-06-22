Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought after actresses of the television industry in recent times. After gaining fame with her role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica is winning hearts as Prerna in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Recently, the gorgeous actress, who enjoys a massive fanbase, shared a picture of hers on Instagram with a caption that read: "After swim selfie". Erica looked refreshing in the no makeup, wet hair after swim selfie.

A few days ago, the actress was not keeping well and had shared a picture of hers lying sick in bed on a day off. Given that the amount of hard work the actors put in on a daily basis, no wonder, it can take a toll on the actor's health.

The Prerna of television was also in news recently for the wrong reasons. Erica suffered wardrobe malfunction while attending a television party. The actress walked the red carpet and was ready to pose for the shutterbugs when her saree's drape fell off. Even as Erica was quick enough to save herself from the embarrassing moment, her on-screen mother-in-law Shubhavi Choksey and sister-in-law Pooja Banerjee came forward to cover her and help her fix the saree.

The actress' personal life has also been under media glare. She is rumoured to be dating her co-star Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While the alleged couple has always denied the dating reports, it is being said that a lot has been brewing up between the lovebirds. The couple is going strong and is spending more time together than usual.