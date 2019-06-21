Even as wardrobe malfunction may happen to anyone, celebrities are never spared off. Their smallest of the oops moment never gets unnoticed given that they are almost always under the media glare.

Many celebrities have been the victim of such wardrobe malfunction in the past and the latest one was popular TV actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

It happened when Erica attended a television party recently. The actress walked the red carpet and was ready to pose for the shutterbugs when her saree's drape fell off. Even as Erica was quick enough to save herself from the embarrassing moment, her on-screen mother-in-law Shubhavi Choksey and sister-in-law Pooja Banerjee came forward to cover her and help her fix the saree.

Meanwhile, viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 witnessed the dramatic entry of Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover. In the upcoming episodes, Mr Bajaj will create havoc in the lives of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Karan was asked if he had any second thoughts on playing an older character with salt and pepper look and the actor said that he would've played Mr Bajaj even if he was 300-year-old.

When quizzed if he followed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and what he his views were of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag, Karan said, "I did follow it in the beginning, it's Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes. I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant. They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari's work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome."