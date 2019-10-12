Zee Gold Awards that honours television artistes across all channels took place on Friday, October 11, in Mumbai. Zee Gold Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities making glamorous appearances.

Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Singh Grover, Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh were among those who attended the event.

The annual function witnessed some amazing performances by the stars as well. The best couple award went to Rhea and Shaheer while Hina Khan swept away with maximum awards for her contribution to television so far.

Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 won the Most Stylish Diva and Most Popular Negative Role (Male), respectively. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared the Best Male and Female Actors (Popular) awards with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame.

Take a look at the complete list of Gold Award 2019 winners:

Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi

Best Couple: Rhea Sharma & Shaheer Sheikh

Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show

Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri

Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Fernandes

Best Actor In Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover

Best Actor In Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan

Best Actor In Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani

Best Actress In Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah

TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan

Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam

Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes

Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan

Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi

Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani

Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna

Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Ritvik Arora

Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Mugdha Chaphekr

Best Debutantee (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

Best Debutante (Female): Reem Shaikh

Best Child Actor - Aakriti Sharma

Best Hair Male - Arjun Bijlani

Best Hair Female - Krishna Mukherjee

Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur and Avika Gor

Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai