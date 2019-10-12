Zee Gold Awards that honours television artistes across all channels took place on Friday, October 11, in Mumbai. Zee Gold Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities making glamorous appearances.
Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Singh Grover, Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh were among those who attended the event.
The annual function witnessed some amazing performances by the stars as well. The best couple award went to Rhea and Shaheer while Hina Khan swept away with maximum awards for her contribution to television so far.
Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 won the Most Stylish Diva and Most Popular Negative Role (Male), respectively. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared the Best Male and Female Actors (Popular) awards with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame.
Take a look at the complete list of Gold Award 2019 winners:
Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi
Best Couple: Rhea Sharma & Shaheer Sheikh
Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show
Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri
Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Fernandes
Best Actor In Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover
Best Actor In Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan
Best Actor In Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani
Best Actress In Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah
TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan
Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam
Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes
Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan
Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi
Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani
Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna
Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Ritvik Arora
Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Mugdha Chaphekr
Best Debutantee (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar
Best Debutante (Female): Reem Shaikh
Best Child Actor - Aakriti Sharma
Best Hair Male - Arjun Bijlani
Best Hair Female - Krishna Mukherjee
Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur and Avika Gor
Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
