After the much talked about breakup between the hottest couple of telly town Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, rumour has it that Parth has found love again.

Interestingly, the buzz is that the actor is dating another actress from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Ariah Agarwal. Ariah plays the role of Mishka, the former lover of Anurag on the show.

A few days ago, a video of the two dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune from Ishq went viral online. Both the actors looked happy in each other's company. While dancing and being comfortable with each other doesn't necessarily mean they are dating, what's striking is that Parth is often allegedly spotted at Ariah's home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the breakup news of the hottest couple of telly town - Parth and Erica - sent shock waves among their millions of fans for many reasons. Besides their social media pages that spoke volumes of them head over heels in love with each other, Erica also celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie and shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their trip to Switzerland in July for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Rumour has it that the reason behind the alleged split was Parth's closeness with a 26-year-old girl from Jaipur. The girl named Priyanka Solanki has acted in TV show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013). It was said that Parth suddenly became too close to Priyanka and their friendship didn't go down well with Erica, although she initially tried to brush it off. Post alleged breakup, Parth and Erica maintain a professional relationship and talk to each other only related to work.