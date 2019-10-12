The Gold Awards last night was all about glamour, grace and oomph! Not only were the actresses ready to bring their fashion game onto the red carpet but also stumbled us with their ravishing looks.

At the awards night, Hina Khan swept away not one, not two but a whopping four awards at the Gold Awards! The actress is by far the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss and managed to change around her 'bahu' image to one of a fashionista thus, becoming a role model for many! Coming back to fiction with one of the most iconic characters of television, Komolika, Hina did a 360 degree turn from playing the 'goody-two shoes bahu' to the biggest vamp on television! And then with it all, Hina started her journey in films, one which took her to the biggest of platforms, including The Cannes Film Festival.

And with such an iconic path, awards and rewards must come along the way! Hina saw a night full of cheer as she picked up four trophies -Best Actor Negative, Most Fit Actor, T.V. Personality of The Year, and the last one for her Cannes Journey!

For the event, Hina Khan was at her fashionable best. We fell short of words in describing how stunning Hina Khan looked in international designer Ziad Nakad's gown last night at the Gold Awards! The onion pink gown with its delicate embroidery, interesting cuts along with Hina's hair up made up for an unbeatable combination!

Anita Hassanandani bagged the Best Supporting actress in a beautiful black dress. We loved the black dress with gold and white detailing.

Debina Bonnerjee looked stunning in a beautiful white gown with trees embroidered at the bottom to symbolize the ongoing Aarey massacre issue. Debina bagged the award for the fittest television actress this year!

Erica Fernandes also made heads turn with her all black ensemble at the event.