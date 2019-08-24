One of television's most gorgeous and versatile actress, Debina Bonnerjee has been raising the bar and how! After winning over fans with her role as Sita in Ramayan, dabbling with comedy; the actress is now enjoying a different role as Sabrina in the supernatural series Vish.

Debina, who has also been a part of several reality shows including Nach Baliye 6 with husband Gurmeet Choudhary, will be swaying to the tunes of 'Ang Laga De Re' from the film Goliyon Ki Rashleela Ram-Leela in the upcoming episode of Vish.

On an Instagram post posted by Colors TV, the actress can be seen wearing a rose-pink ruffle saree, with sleek black hair, gold accessories, seducing Shekhar. The post read, "Shekhar pe chalaya sabrina ne apni adaaon ka jaadu!"

Debina's ability to transform from an emotionally vulnerable woman to a vicious Vishkanya on the TV series has been widely praised by viewers and critics alike. And fans and viewers alike seem to be very excited to watch their favorite actress dance again on screen.

Debina recently grabbed headlines for wearing a bikini on her show. Talking about it, the actress had said, "Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this. My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn''t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me."

Recalling how she and Gurmeet came close, Debina had revealed, "I came to Mumbai in 2006 for a talent hunt contest and met Gurmeet there. He was also among the top 30 contestants. That's when I saw him for the first time, but then, we were just friends. Later, when I shifted to the city, he helped me in settling down. He was my roommate's boyfriend's friend, and he always used to come along with his friend to our place. While they both chatted, me and Gurmeet used to spend some time together and this went on for days. After a couple of months, my roommate's boyfriend shifted to some other place, and thus he too stopped coming. It was then that we started missing each other and felt that we shared a bond."