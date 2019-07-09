TV actress Debina Bonnerjee is in news for wearing a bikini for the first time on television for the show Vish: A Poisonous Story. She now opened up about the debut skin-show.

Debina said that though she was initially nervous to sport a bikini, she did it as her role demanded her to do so. "Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this," India Today quoted her as saying.

Thanking her fans for accepting her bold avatar in a positive way, Debina said that times have changed, and so did people's mind-set.

"My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn''t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me," she added.

Although it is pretty common for Bollywood actresses to wear bikini, the trend is still not so usual in the TV industry. However, lately, a lot of TV divas have been flaunting their sizzling avatars on Instagram.