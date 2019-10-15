The fight between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek is not hidden from anybody. Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when Krushna Abhishek was nowhere to be seen when Govinda came onto the stage with wife Sunita and daughter Tina to promote her song.

There have been reports that to avoid any awkward situation or a face-off with Govinda, Krushna chose to leave the sets before Govinda arrived. Govinda and his wife, Sunita, had a gala time on the show. Sunita not only cracked jokes on her husband but also expressed her wish of him having an affair. The adorable couple recreated 90s era with their fabulous dance moves and delightful chemistry. Not just that, Govinda and Sunita also renewed their vows and Chi Chi put vermillion on Sunita's head.

Recently, in a chat with IBT, spilling the beans on whether it is all water under the bridge with Govinda and family, Kashmera had said, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."

It had all started when last year, Kashmera had tweeted about 'people who dance for money', which Sunita had taken an offence to think it was directed towards them. What followed was an explosive interview by Sunita where she revealed that they have broken all ties with Krushna and family. Kashmera too had explained her side of the story.

Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, who is now making headlines with her strong personality in Bigg Boss had once said that she had asked Krushna to apologise to Govinda since he had done so much for the two of them and their family.

"People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn't even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can't be forgotten," she had said.