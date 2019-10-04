Govinda and Krushna's fall-out has been one of the worst family mudslinging episodes the industry has ever seen. So much so, that Krushna and Govinda have broken all ties with each other and refrain from mentioning each other at events.

It had all started when last year, Kashmera had tweeted about 'people who dance for money', to which, Govinda's wife Sunita had taken an offence, thinking it was directed towards the family. What followed was an explosive interview by Sunita where she revealed that they have broken all ties with Krushna and family. Kashmera too had explained her side of the story.

However, we stumbled upon an interview of Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, where she has spoken about how she had asked Krushna to apologise to Govinda since he had done so much for the two of them and their family.

"People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn't even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can't be forgotten," she had said.

In a chat with Internation Business Times, India, spilling the beans on whether it is all water under the bridge, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera had said, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."

Arti Singh has been making news inside the Bigg Boss house for her alleged romantic involvement with Sidharth Shukla and an alleged broken marriage.