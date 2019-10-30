The paparazzi culture in Mumbai is blooming with each passing day by giving a glimpse into Bollywood celebrities' luxurious life. While many would consider this paparazzi culture a boon to the entertainment industry, it also plays an important part in causing harm to celebrities. And the latest celebrity to have fallen prey to the damage was none other than Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

As usual, Janhvi was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. As soon as she stepped out of her car, the shutterbugs began clicking her photographs. She was seen wearing a nude colour body-hugging dress. But little did she know that some of her photographs clicked from an awkward angle would make their way to social media and put her at the receiving end of vulgar comments.

Thanks to trolls, the unknown faces of social media, Janhvi was soon subjected to online objectification which flooded the virtual space with gross comments on her body parts. And there were only a few people who came to her rescue.

Take a look.

A few days ago, netizens were quick to spot Janhvi's fashion faux pas when she was clicked at her pilates class. In a video, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta. And within no time, people started commenting about her dupatta's price tag and cracked jokes about it.

However, Myntra, Indian online fashion store, soon came to Janhvi's rescue. They quickly responded to trolls by a quirky and witty comment which reads, "Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don't wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!"