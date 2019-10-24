Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the favourite target of trolls online. From throwing nasting comments about her gym wears to red carpet looks, trolls never leave a chance to criticize Janhvi. And yet again, netizens were quick to spot Janhvi's fashion faux pas when she was recently clicked at her pilates class.

In a video, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta. And within no time, people started commenting about her dupatta's price tag and cracked jokes about it.

"Tag ..bhul gyi nikalna," one wrote. Another wrote, "Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta." "Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn't have tag... that's y," a user wrote in jest.

However, Myntra, Indian online fashion store, soon came to Janhvi's rescue. They quickly responded to trolls by a quirky and witty comment which reads, "Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don't wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!"

Well, that's fair enough. Take a look.

Recently, Janhvi shared her views during a conversation at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star about the need of having more roles that would portray the uninhibited side of women -- like female versions of Kabir Singh or Joker.

"Times are changing, but I still I think we need to have a little less sanitised role for women. The best such role I can think of, in the Indian context, is the one played by Nutan in 'Bandini'," Janhvi said.

"There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of 'Kabir Singh' or the 'Joker'," she added.

On why what she loves the most about acting, she said: "It makes me happy just to be in front of a camera. I love the travel and the experiences that come with the job," she said.

The daughter of late icon Sridevi also looked back at the best practical acting advice she got.

"You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set -- right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best," she said.

Opening up about embracing social media, Janhvi said: "I am not very social-media-crazy either, although my team is always urging me to be more active. But I do love 'The Avocado Show' on social media; they put up a lot of very interesting stuff."

(With IANS Inputs)