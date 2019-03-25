Controversial actress Sri Reddy has announced that she will release the footage and voice recording of financier Subramanian and others, who allegedly planned to murder her at her Chennai residence.

After levelling serious allegations against many Tollywood and Kollywood celebs, Sri Reddy shifted her base to Tamil Nadu last year. She has been living at Anbu Nagar, Valasaravakkam, in Chennai for some time now. She had recently filed a complaint against two people who allegedly assaulted her.

In her complaint, Sri Reddy claimed that financier Subramani and his assistant Gopi had come to her apartment on March 21. The two assaulted her and threatened to kill her. Valasaravakkam police officials are now investigating the case. Subramani was arrested in a case when he was in Hyderabad. He came to Chennai later to accuse her. He assaulted her saying that she was the reason behind the arrest.

Sri Reddy has claimed that she has video and audio proof for financier Subramani's assault. The actress took to her Facebook account to announce it and wrote, "I have a threat..my life is in a question mark..they did a murder plan(financier subramanianAnd others)..few people waiting for a time to murder me..they wl murder me..I am going to release the footage and voice record today.."

After failing to get film offers, Sri Reddy had started a protest against casting couch and sexual harassment in the film industry. She exposed some popular celebs including Koratala Siva, AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence and Abhiram Daggubati. She even stripped in front of the MAA office in Hyderabad to prove her point.

Her fight yielded good results with two offers coming in her way. Sri Reddy has bagged a role in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film. She is playing the role of Lakshmi Parvathi in filmmaker Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy's Lakshmi's Veeragrandham. She also revealed that there will be a biopic titled Reddy Diaries, based on her life. This film will be helmed by debutant director Alauddin.