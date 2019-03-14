Actress Sri Reddy is apparently sending feelers to actor-turned-TV show host Junior NTR to get an entry into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, which is likely going on air in the mid of this year.

It is known that Sri Reddy want to be in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, but she could not it to the show in the last year. She was very much anger with host Nani, claiming that he had objected her entry. She had alleged that the natural star sexually exploited her and cheated her. Her allegations had created a lot of buzz in the media.

Now, Star Maa is set to back with the new season of this hit controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu. It is rumoured that the makers kick-started the process of selection of the contestants and they have finalized on five celebs like Varun Sandesh, JD Chakravarthy, Manjusha, Udaya Bhanu and Poojitha Ponnada for this season. They are said to be on a hunt for another 10 participants for this show.

Junior NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, but he could not make it to the second season, due to his prior commitments. Now it is said that Star Maa is set to bring him back on the third season. Now, Sri Reddy, who is known for talking controversial stuff about celebs, is apparently making an attempt to impress the young tiger by praising him on her Facebook page.

Sri Reddy recently opened that Jr NTR is liked by all the woman and she is excited to see him hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The actress posted on Facebook on March 8, "Dedicated and focused..he is the best actor..all ages ladies love him..u r a boss for Tollywood..waiting for big boss 3"

On Monday, Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page to praise Jr NTR again. She said that his 2016 movie Janatha Garage is a message-oriented flick and the actor should be applauded for bringing such film to the audience.

Sri Reddy wrote, "Arey oka jai veskondra jr.ntr gariki..Saw "Janatha garage" movie..... superb movie..., tree ni kaapaadu Kovatam gurinchi baagaa cheppaaru...., America Lo okka house kattukovataaniki aa place Lo konni mokkalani naatitene aa new house ki permission istaaru.... Aa rule mana India lo kudaa pettaali..., nenu ee Year 100 mokkalani naataanu .... Hats off to this movie team... Jai hind."