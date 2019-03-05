Five Tollywood celebs like Varun Sandesh, JD Chakravarthy, Manjusha, Udaya Bhanu and Poojitha Ponnada are said to be the contestants set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

A lot has been discussed about the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. After Nani rejected the offer, the makers of the show reportedly approached Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and a few other celebs. It is said that they are also making efforts to bring Jr NTR back on board and have sought permission from SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR.

The latest buzz in the industry is that the makers are now busy with the selection of participants for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and have a good number of celebrities from films and small screen industry. It is said that they have almost finalised actors like Varun Sandesh and JD Chakravarthy and anchors like Manjusha and Udaya Bhanu and actress Poojitha Ponnada as a contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will kick off with 14 celebs locked inside the house. The makers have already selected five contestants and the hunt is on for another nine celebs, who are ready to enter the house. It is rumoured that the makers have already got consent from Junior NTR to host this season. Once all the participants are finalized, they are expected to make an announcement about in the third week of June.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 witnessed the entry of some commoners into the house. The makers faced a lot of criticism for considering a couple of celebs to be commoners and a commoner to be a celeb. As of now, it is not clear whether the makers are bringing some commoners in season three also.

Another interesting thing that the viewers are curious about is Sri Reddy's entry into the house. It was rumoured that the controversial actress would be one of the contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, but the makers dropped the idea after Nani objected her entry. Once again the audience is curious now on whether the makers will approach for the season 3.