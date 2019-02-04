Star Maa team is said to have offered a record deal to Jr NTR to host its hit reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and his remuneration is said to be Rs 6 crore more than what he charged for its season 1.

The speculations about host of Bigg Bosss Telugu 3 have created a lot of buzz on social media for quite some time now. Nani, who hosted its second season, was to return to small screen with its third season. But he declined to host the show as he was said to be very upset with viewers' response.

Later, Star Maa went on to search another suitable face to host Bigg Bosss Telugu 3. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Vijay Deverakonda and few other names were rumoured to be the host for this season, but none of them fell in place. The latest we hear is that the makers of the show have reportedly approached Junior NTR for it, but nothing has been finalized yet, as the talks are still going on between both the parties.

Jr NTR, who is busy shooting for RRR movie, is said to have accepted their offer after taking approval of director SS Rajamouli for hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. It is rumoured that the makers of the show are ready to offer Rs 20 crore as his remuneration to host this season and it is Rs 6 crore more than his salary for the first season. In fact, it is even more than the payment what he charges for a film.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was super hit and Jr NTR's hosting skills were widely appreciated. But he could not come back on its second season to due to his prior commitments. Then, Nani was brought on board and he did a brilliant job as a host. However, he was heavily trolled and tortured, which consequently made him turn down the offer to host its third season.