Actress Sri Reddy has confirmed that she is playing the role of late NT Rama Rao's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi in Lakshmi's Veeragrandham and has already started shooting.

After failing to get film offers, Sri Reddy had started a protest against sexual exploitation and casting couch in the Telugu film industry. She had made some startling revelations about the dark secrets of the industry.

Her fight has finally yielded a result as she has been successful in bagging an offer almost a year after she waged a war. She is playing the lead role in Lakshmi's Veeragrandham.

It was recently rumoured that filmmaker Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy had approached Sri Reddy for the role of Lakshmi Parvathi. He had narrated the story to the actress. Since her character has some negative shades, she was thinking twice before giving her consent.

Now, Sri Reddy signed to play the role in Lakshmi's Veeragrandham and she has begun shooting for it. She has also put on weight to get into the skin of the character. She posted on Facebook on February 25, "Put on weight for the lakshmi parvathi garu role..interview in swimming pool.. My Lakshmi's veeragrandham 1st song released..send me your valuable reviews on it...bless us.."

Sri Reddy also released the first song from Lakshmi's Veeragrandham on her Facebook page on the same day and requested her followers for feedback. Besides posting the video, the actress wrote, "My Lakshmi's veeragrandham 1st song released..send me your valuable reviews on it...bless us.."

Sri Reddy got very emotional as she got makeup on her face for the shooting of Lakshmi's Veeragrandham. She wrote, "For the 1st time wearing tollywood make up after my fight..working with legendary n lucky actor rajendra prasad garu..feeling blessed nd thank u bhavani garu for this opportunity..#blushing @tollywood."

Lakshmi's Veeragrandham is next biopic on the life of NT Rama Rao after NTR: Kathayanakudu, Mahanayakudu and Lakshmi's NTR. It is about the real story of Lakshmi Parvathi and it will depict her as the real villain in legendary actor-politician's life. It shows how her greediness and political aspirations led his family to revolt against him.