Filmmaker Kethireddy Jagadeeshwar Reddy has reportedly approached controversial actress Sri Reddy for the role of Lakshmi Parvathi in Lakshmi's Veeragrandham, which is said to be a biopic on NT Rama Rao.

For Tollywood, 2019 appears to be the year of biographical movies. Two biopics have already been released and another eight such movies of the same genre are in the pipeline. The latest addition to this list is Lakshmi's Veeragrandham and Kethireddy Jagadeeshwar Reddy is now said to be busy with its pre-production works.

Lakshmi's Veeragrandham is slated to be the third biopic on the life of NT Rama Rao after Lakshmi's NTR, NTR: Kathayanakudu and Mahanayakudu. It is reported that this biographical movie deals about the real story of Lakshmi Parvathi and it will depict her as the real villain in legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao's life. Her greediness and political aspirations led his family to revolt against him.

In recent interview to a TV channel, Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy opened up on approaching Sri Reddy for the role of Lakshmi Parvathi. The filmmaker said that he has already narrated the story to the actress who is apparently is impressed with it. Since her character has some negative shades, she will be thinking twice before giving her consent for the project.

Kethireddy reportedly said that Lakshmi's Veeragrandham will throw light on Lakshmi Parvathi's first marriage with Veeragandham Subbarao and the reasons behind their separation. The movie will also cover several sensational facts about NT Rama Rao and his second wife.

However, NTR: Kathanayakudu, the first part in the two-part biopic of NTR, hit the screens on January 9 and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Its second part NTR: Mahayanakudu is set for its release on February 22, but its trailer has failed to excite the filmgoers. Hence, all eyes are on Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's Lakshmi's NTR, which deals with controversial life of NTR.