The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR, which is getting good reviews from the audience, shows that the film will throw light on the untold secrets of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao's last days.

Lakshmi's NTR starring TBA, Yagna Shetty and Tharak Ponnappa is a biopic based on factual events related to NT Rama Rao after Lakshmi Parvathi came into his life. NTR love story intertwined with political conspiracies which unravelled at that time and led to NTR getting dethroned.

Ever since RGV announced it, Lakshmi's NTR has been creating ripples in the media, which has generated several speculations about its story. The expectations about the film have shot up post the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu. Using this development, Ram Gopal Varma released some of its stills, first look video and songs, which offered a hint at the controversial life of NTR to be featured in the film.

The poor response for NTR: Kathanayakudu created a lot of demand for Lakshmi's NTR and many viewers had been asking Ram Gopal Varma to release its theatrical trailer. The filmmaker has finally unleashed its trailer on his official YouTube channel and the video has been trending on the social media.

As the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR opens, NT Rama Rao is seen anxiously speaking to someone over the telephone. In the next scene, his sons, daughter, son-in-law and party works walking out of his room. As she enters his house, Lakshmi Parvathi touches his feet and says that she has come to write his biography. The rest of the video shows how her entry created havoc in his life.

The trailer offers enough hints at the story of Lakshmi's NTR and it shows that the will showcase the untold secrets of NT Rama Rao's last days. The video ends with the scene of Nara Chandrababu Naidu touching his feet, as the teary-eyed NTR says, "I made only one mistake that I believed him (CBN)."

The trailer of Lakshmi's NTR has struck a chord with the audience and raised the bar of their expectations from the movie. The 3.10-minute-long video registered 5.5 lakh views on YouTube in just an hour and went to cross 1 million mark in next half an hour. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "One million views in one and half hours ..Lord NTR blessing #LakshmisNTRtrailer."

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their review on the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR. Here is what they are saying about the video.

