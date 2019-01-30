RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has hinted that the pre-climax of Lakshmi's NTR will show hard-hitting and controversial facts about NT Rama Rao's life and it might also showcase infamous Viceroy episode.

In an interview to leading day, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about reason for the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu. He said that a biopic needs to have a villain and conflicts, which make it interesting. But everything about NT Rama Rao will be a boring story except his last days, which were full of turmoil with a lot of twists and turns. This eventually caused his fall in political life and also led to his death.

Talking about his biopic on NTR, RGV said that Lakshmi's NTR touches upon his life after his marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi. Talking about his film, "My film is not about just her perspective but it's about the story of his life from the time she entered into his life till his death which will also include the political turmoil leading to the infamous Viceroy episode," the Asian Age quoted him as saying.

Many from the younger generation are not aware of what exactly happened in the last days of NT Rama Rao's life. We bring the details of some infamous incidents that occurred during this period. These facts are based on various reports and sources and they may not be true incidents.

1. During his college days, Nara Chandrababu Naidu joined Youth Congress as a student leader in Chandragiri. He was elected a Congress (I) MLA from Chandragiri constituency in 1978 and went on to become the youngest minister in the cabinet. As the cinematography minister, he came in contact with NT Rama Rao and he married his second daughter Bhuvaneswari in 1980.

2. NTR floated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and swept the assembly polls held in 1983. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who then contested elections on Congress ticket, joined the TDP soon after was defeated by a TDP candidate in Chandragiri. Impressed with his manoeuvres, NTR appointed Naidu as the General Secretary of the party and the latter played the role of his savior on several occasions.

3. NTR stayed single for many of years after the death of his wife Basavatarakam and he only focused on politics. Lakshmi Parvathi, who was then 30 years younger to him, came forward to serve him for the rest of his life. NTR agreed and accepted her in his life. This did not go down well with many people of Andhra Pradesh, who apparently revolted against their demi god.

4. What provoked them further was NTR decision to promote Lakshmi Parvathi as the TDP president. She started her own rules and neglected many senior members of the party. Chandrababu Naidu, who was had a strong hold on the MLAs, started losing grip. In bid to save party, he gathered all the TDP MLAs to decide the future of TDP. He also had several rounds of discussions with the family of NTR's members.

5. The outcome of all these discussion was to remove Lakshmi Parvathi from the TDP and also to take over the power from NTR as Chief Minister. Nara Chandrababu Naidu took a lead and drove all the TDP MLAs to the Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad, where he kept them until he took the leadership from NTR. He knew that this was against his demi god, but there was no other option to save the TDP empire from collapsing. He was supported by NTR's family members in his attempt.

6. After knowing this incident, NTR wanted to dissolve the government and wanted to go for election. But he could not succeed, as all the MLAs, who worshiped him as demi god, supported Chandrababu Naidu, who became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. NTR was depressed over the humiliation caused by the 1995 coup, and lost his charisma, which soon brought him a call from the heaven.

However, Ram Gopal Varma has revealed that Lakshmi's NTR is based on the book written by Lakshmi Parvathi and its focus will be on the last days of NTR, which were filled with controversies. The members of TDP are anxious of the fact that Chandrababu Naidu, who RGV has called a backstabber, might be portrayed in a bad light. This might have an adverse effect on the results of upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.