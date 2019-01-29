Ram Gopal Varma has spilled the beans on his intention behind doing NTR's biopic titled Lakshmi's NTR. The filmmaker says the high drama that NT Rama Rao witnessed in his last days prompted him to do it.

Nandamuri Balakrishna had initially roped in Ram Gopal Varma to direct his recently released biographical movie NTR: Kathanayakudu, but he ditched him as he was not satisfied with his script. Later, RGV announced another biopic on NTR, based on the book written by his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

Many were surprised over the reason why Ram Gopal Varma announced another biographical film when there was already one biopic being made on NTR's life. A lot has been written and spoken about his intention behind Lakshmi's NTR. Some called it his revolt against Balakrishna, while others were of the opinion that it is an attempt of the opposition party to defame Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Ram Gopal Varma has slammed all the reports and said that a particular segment of NTR's life made him think of doing Lakshmi's NTR. He said that Lakshmi Parvathi's entry in NTR's life caused a lot of twists and turns, which ultimately led to the death of the legendary actor. This development took the political discourse to an all new level.

"The very reason I got interested in making this film is because of the high drama surrounding the life of NTR's last days due to his relationship with Lakshmi Parvathi. It's about how an affair between a man and a woman has changed the entire face of Andhra Pradesh politics forever," The Asian Age quoted RGV as saying.

RGV added, "I always felt that the most interesting part of NTR's life is that particular segment. It's his rise as a star and him establishing the Telugu Desam Party is as straight as A for Apple, but it's her entry which gave his life the tremendous twists and turns, ultimately leading to his downfall and death. Hence the title Lakshmi's NTR."