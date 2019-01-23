Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, who is set to release his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR, has made a sensational comment on the look of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who played his father in NTR Kathanayakudu.

NTR Kathanayakudu was the much-talked-about biopic on the late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. The movie was released in a record number of screens amidst huge hype, but despite getting positive talk, the movie failed to big at the box office.

The people in the T-Town are currently busy finding out what went wrong with the film and several speculations are made about the reasons for its poor response.

Amidst these rumours, Ram Gopal Varma, who is doing another biopic on NTR as a counter to Balayya's film, recently met the media as a part of the promotion of Lakshmi's NTR.

During his interaction, the director said that he had watched the trailer of NTR Kathanayakudu and found a little resemblance of NT Rama Rao in his son Balakrishna and this reason for the failure of the movie at the box office.

"Nandamuri Balakrishna did not look anything NTR in the trailer and hence failed to do justice to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's image. I had seen the Trailer but couldn't see NTR in Balakrishna," Tollywood, a movie portal, quoted Ram Gopal Varma as saying during his interaction with the media.

After the failure of NTR Kathanayakudu, the filmgoers are curiously waiting for Lakshmi's NTR. Ram Gopal Varma, who understood their pulse, released its teaser on the death anniversary of NT Rama Rao and it has struck a chord with everyone and generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about his film.

What struck the most in the teaser is the look of the actor, who is seen as NTR in Lakshmi's NTR. Many gushed that he is the better pick for the role of the legendary actor than Nandamuri Balakrishna. Talking about it, Ram Gopal Varma said, "You could get the feeling of watching real NTR in my directorial venture Lakshmi's NTR."